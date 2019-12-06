Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Dec. 8.
Holiday events
Holiday Trees in Peterborough, 60 uniquely decorated, themed Christmas trees, kids’ iSpy game, visits from Santa, raffles and free baked goods, free, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., Peterborough. Information: 924-8080, lmartin@peterboroughnh.gov
Ringing in the Holidays, holiday performance by Village Ringers of Hancock, hand bell choir under direction of Sarah Hale, free, refreshments, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 73 Main St., Antrim. Information: 831-1802, antrimfot@gmail.com
Food
Cookie Swap with Recipes: Next Stage Cooks, make cookie recipe of choice with minimum of four dozen cookies to share, bring containers and copies of cookie recipe, 1 p.m., Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, Vt.
Boxwood Tree Class, 11 a.m., Halladays Flowers and Harvest Barn, 59 the Square, Bellows Falls.