Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Dec. 19.
Food
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon-1:15 p.m., Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Children
Lego Challenge, caregivers must supervise children, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
LEGO-palooza, 3-5 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Music Together, with Nancy Salwen, Keene-based music and movement program for young children, ages birth to 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Information: 876-4479, kreadel@frostfree.org.
Misc.
Crafts and Chat, 10-11:30 a.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
Rabbi Comedian Bob Alper, ordained rabbi who served congregations for 14 years and holds a doctorate from Princeton Theological Seminary with 27-year comedy career, intelligent, sophisticated and 100-percent clean, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, Vt.
Santa’s House Wrapping Party, location TBA, 9 a.m., Jaffrey. Information: beckynewty@gmail.com.
Weekly Mid-Day Meditation, with Vera Riley, free and open to all, bring cushion/seat/mat. 1-1:30 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 5-6:30 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.