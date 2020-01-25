Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Jan. 27.
Children
Girl Scouts, 6-8 p.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
Preschool Story Time, toddlers and preschoolers can read, sing and play, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: 899-3303.
Youth 4 Change, drop- in homework and art time, food and meeting/organizing for local youth interested in political organizing around local/state/national social justice issues, 5:30-8 p.m., The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., Brattleboro. Information: youth4changeactivism@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous
A Different Way: Living Simply in a Complex World, Paul LeVasseur leads free discussion course that explores ways to live in harmony with values while caring for ourselves, community and earth, sign up at plevasseurputney@gmail.com or 380-2226, 6:30-8 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Brattleboro: Mother Up! Monthly Meet-up, simple, vegetarian dinner for all ages and discussion of climate change, child care provided for ages 8 and under, 5:30-7:30 p.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: abby@350vt.org
Great Books, 7-9 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Mahjong Mondays, noncompetitive, friendly atmosphere to practice/perfect game, enthusiasts of all levels welcome, 1-3 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Monday Mindfulness, expand creativity, increase relaxation and inner peace with mindfulness movements, meditations and coloring mandalas, 6-7 p.m., Davis Public Library, 1391 Route 123 North, Stoddard. Information: 446-6251.
Tai Chi, for continuing students only, 5-8 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: sgelfan@longrivertaichi.org, 413-549-2077.
Word Café, write side by side, suggested donation $5-$10, more details at wordhousebrattleboro.com, 9-11 a.m., Word House/Catherine Dianich Gruver Gallery, 139 Main St., Brattleboro.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Children
Pajama Storytime, put on PJs and bring favorite stuffie for bedtime stories, 6:30-7 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Miscellaneous
Brown Bag Series: Introduction to Digital Photography, with Bill Steele, tips on how to get most from camera and “Exposure Triangle,” bring camera, manual, questions, noon-1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Climate Cafe, 6-9 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Genealogy @ the Library, Karla MacLeod leads help with family tree and history, free access to ancestry.com, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: 899-3303.
Home School Meetup, meet with other area parents while we entertain your kids with stories, games or activity, free, 3-4 p.m., James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main St., Antrim. Information: 588-6786.
Knit Night, knitting, crocheting or other handwork, beginners welcome, 6:30-8 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Monadnock Art Party, relaxed and casual painting event, beginners encouraged, with Keene artist Kristina Wentzell guiding through process, all materials provided, 6-8 p.m., The Marina, 28 Spring Tree Road, Brattleboro.
Open House, see school in action, tour and observations, meet program director and representative students, 9-11 a.m., Hilltop Montessori School, 99 Stafford Farm Hill, Brattleboro. Information: 802-257-0500.
Scrapbooking Class, 6:30-9 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., Peterborough. Information: 924-8080.
Votes for Women: A History of the Suffrage Movement, presented by Liz Tentarelli, key figures in women’s suffrage movement in New Hampshire and nation, issues and obstacles, 6:30-8 p.m., New Ipswich Library, 6 Main St., New Ipswich. Information: 878-1187.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 5-6:30 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. yogalocally@gmail.com.