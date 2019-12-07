Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Dec. 9.
Food
Community Supper, friendship and food, free and open to all, vegetarian options available, 5:30 p.m., Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord St., Peterborough. Information: officeucc@comcast.net.
Pets
Your Dog’s First Training Class, six-week class for puppies and dogs (8 weeks to 8 months) and new-to-your-family dogs covering basic manners, 6:30 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., Peterborough. Information: 924-8080.
Dog Genius Class, builds on behaviors learned in “Your Dog’s First Training Class” prerequisite or equivalent, 7:30 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., Peterborough. Information: 924-8080.
Miscellaneous
Dance Fitness with Deb, bring indoor sneakers, $10/class for walk-ins, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Information: fredebg@myfairpoint.net.
As the Page Turns Book Club, monthly book discussion group for adults, 2-3:30 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.
Coffee & Conversation, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Entering the Healing Ground: From Grief to Gratitude, 6 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-258-8687.
Mahjong Mondays, noncompetitive, friendly atmosphere, all levels welcome, 1-3 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Moms & More: Building Your Parent Tribe, share joys and challenges of pregnancy into parenthood with other new parents and their babies or bellies, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite #115, Peterborough. Information: 924-6800.
Shakespeare Group with Gordon Jones, 6:30-8 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt. Information: gjones@putneyschool.org.
Trivia Night with Sunrise Rotary, support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont, $20 ticket includes meal, cash bar, come alone or bring team, starts at 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 32 Linden St., Brattleboro. Information: kathyurf@gmail.com.
Word Café, write side by side, suggested donation $5-$10, 9-11 a.m., Word House/Catherine Dianich Gruver Gallery, 139 Main St., Brattleboro.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Miscellaneous
Scrabble Night: Drop In and Play, 6-8 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St, Brattleboro.
Trivia Night at Whetstone, 8 p.m., Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 5-6:30 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.