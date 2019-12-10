Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Dec. 12.
Food
Free Wine and Cheese Tasting, Laurent Miquel wines, paired cheese, must be 21-plus to sample wine, 4 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon-1:15 p.m., Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com
Children
LEGO Challenge, caregivers must supervise children, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com
Camp Wildwood at Ingalls, teaching children about outdoors, eco-art, environmental activities, for ages 8-12, 3:15 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. 899-3303.
Miscellaneous
Advance Care Planning: It’s About The Conversation, thought-provoking conversation to help make wishes known, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Auditorium B, Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene.
Weekly Mid-Day Meditation, with Vera Riley, free and open to all, bring cushion/seat/mat. 1-1:30 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Words Roundtable Discussion Series, Clarina Howard Nichols, one of first female news editors in nation, lobbyist and public speaker, 6 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.