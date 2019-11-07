Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Nov. 9.
Talks, classes, workshops
A Half-Billion Years of Hogback History, talk and walk explores the geological history of Vermont’s Hogback Mountain, presented by naturalist Roger Haydock, 9 a.m., Hogback Mountain Conservation Area, Route 9, Marlboro, Vt.
Liberation Prison Yoga Workshop, workshop for yoga practitioners who are interested in leading classes in mindfulness techniques at local prisons, led by Anneke Lucas, founder of Liberation Prison Yoga, who has developed a variety of practices specifically designed to mitigate trauma and promote healing for incarcerated individuals, cost is $250 with an additional $25 fee for 15 Yoga Alliance CEU’s, 10 a.m., Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St., Brattleboro.
Repair Cafe, a monthly get together to help participants fix nearly everything that can be fixed, including jewelry, small appliances, clothing, toys, bikes, furniture, event is free but donations encouraged, 10 a.m., MAxT Makerspace, 49 Vose Farm Road, Suite 110, Peterborough. Information: 554-2459, monadnockmakers@gmail.com.
Instagram, More Than Social Media, workshop focuses on Instagram and Snapseed to explore the array of tools and how they can enhance imagery, led by photographer David Lang, cost $50 for non-members, $40 for Vermont Center for Photography members, register online, 1 p.m., Vermont Center for Photography, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information and registration: 802-251-6051, info@vcphoto.org.
Sales, fairs
Bake Sale, hosted by Richmond Public Library, held at Richmond Community Church’s Holiday Fair, proceeds to benefit library programs, 9 a.m., Veterans Hall, Old Homestead Highway, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, indoor diverse farmers market open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March, Church Building, 80 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-869-2141, farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.
Country Christmas Craft Fair, handmade quality diverse crafts, luncheon, desserts, sponsored by the Friends of the Sullivan Library, 9 a.m., Sullivan Congregational Church, Centre Street, Sullivan. Information: 847-3271, cpratt@myfairpoint.net
Holiday Fair, quality handcrafted gifts and confections, 9 a.m., Veterans Hall, 150 Old Homestead Highway, Richmond. Information: 239-4494, havanb@ne.rr.com.
Knitting, crafting
Knitting Circle, all knitters and handcrafters welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Children, families
Ladybug Picture Book, for children from preschool through 3rd grade and their families, students from Keene State College’s Kappa Delta Pi will be reading stories and leading story-themed activities, refreshments served, 1 to 3 p.m., Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene. Information: 352-0157, akraemer@ci.keene.nh.us.
Meetings, gatherings
Tri-State Gay Men’s Monthly Social, hosted by the Tri-State Gay Men, some snacks provided, cash bar, 6 p.m., The Flamingo Diner, 209 Canal St., Brattleboro.