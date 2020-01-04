Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Jan. 6.
Dance Fitness with Deb, bring indoor sneakers, $10/class for walk-ins, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Information: fredebg@myfairpoint.net.
Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, informal dance featuring variety of callers and musicians, $3, free cookies, 8-10:30 p.m., Nelson Town Hall, 7 Nelson Common Road, Nelson. monadnotes.com/monadnock-folklore-society.
Brown Bag Series: Replace Clutter with Clarity with Ruth Shafer, learn basics of life-changing KonMari method from tidying consultant Ruth Shafer, noon-1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Mahjong Mondays, non-competitive, friendly atmosphere, all levels welcome, 1-3 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-7301.
Tai Chi, for continuing students only, 5-8 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. sgelfan@longrivertaichi.org, 413-549-2077.
Word Café, write side by side, suggested donation $5-$10, more details at wordhousebrattleboro.com, 9-11 a.m., Word House/Catherine Dianich Gruver Gallery, 139 Main St., Brattleboro.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Mineralogical Society, 6-9 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund Information Session, farms can apply for funds for support of range of farm projects, including purchase of equipment and infrastructure, packaging and labeling design needs, technical assistance, noon-1 p.m., Cheshire County Conservation District, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Walpole. outreach@monadnockfood.coop.
Scrabble Night: Drop In and Play, 6-8 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Tech Tuesday: Excel Interest Group, with Sandy Bibace, 6:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. mhubbard@peterboroughnh.gov.
Tech Tuesday: Data Detox, suggestions and concrete steps to help harness all aspects of online life, making more informed choices and changing digital habits, space is limited, registration requested to mhubbard@peterboroughnh.gov, 1-2:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 5-6:30 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. yogalocally@gmail.com.