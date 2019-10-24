Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Oct. 26.
Dinners
12th Annual Heirloom Dinner at Scott Farm Orchard, 6 p.m., Scott Farm Orchard, 707 Kipling Road, Dummerston, Vt. Information: 802-254-6868, events@scottfarmvermont.com.
Spaghetti dinner, all-you-can-eat spaghetti with homemade meat sauce (or vegetarian option), homemade rolls, salad bar and choice of homemade desserts, take-out available, fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 31, adults $10, children $5, family $30, 4:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 365 Lover’s Lane, Charlestown. Information: 826-3456, mspilsbury@myfairpoint.net.
Turkey Dinner, turkey, red mashed potatoes, stuffing, squash, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, warm spice cake, adults $10, children ages 5 to 12 $6, immediate family maximum $32, 5 p.m., Antrim Baptist Church, 85 Main St., Antrim. Information: 588-6614, abcantrim@gmail.com.
Meetings, events
50 & Better Expo, event to inform older adults about the array of services and opportunities available to them in the Monadnock Region, hosted by Keene Senior Center, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St., Keene. Information: 352-5037, ctease@thekeeneseniorcenter.org.
Calvin Coolidge: The Monadnock Region As I’ve Known It, nearly one hundred years ago, President Calvin Coolidge passed through the Monadnock Region on the way from his birthplace in Plymouth Notch, Vt., to the summer white house in Swampscott, Mass. Living history performer Tracy Messer and President Coolidge’s great-granddaughter, Jennifer (Sayles) Harville, of Westmoreland join in a first-person presentation followed by a question and answer session, refreshments will be served following the program, event is free of charge and open to the public, 7 p.m., Marlow United Methodist Church, 11 Church St., Marlow. Information: 446-2292, maria@barils.com.
Celebration Diwali: The Indian Festival of Lights, event to celebrate the Indian New Year, art-making, sweets-cooking, feasting, fireside chai, lantern lighting on the pond, live music, 1 to 9:30 p.m., Situ Vermont 241 Quails Hill Road, Brattleboro. Information and ticket prices: 802-254-2747, info@se-tu.org.
Open House, Unity Historical Society hosts display of clothing artifacts dating back from pre-Civil War up to the 1970’s, 10 a.m., Unity Historical Society, History Room, 13 Center Road, Unity. Information: 543-0955, jtatem@myfairpoint.net.
Community Drum Circle, 5:30 p.m., The Serenity Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene. Information: abnthebig3@gmail.com.
Halloween
Halloween Extravaganza, music by Winterland and Eyes of Age, pumpkin carving, pizza and soda provided, costume contest, BYOB, 5 p.m., Hancock Depot Cabaret, 27 Depot Road, Hancock.
5th Annual “Boo” Event, Halloween Trunk or Treating starts at 3 p.m., children’s costume parade at 3:30 p.m., face painting, pumpkin painting and pumpkin games. Downtown Peterborough. Families or organizations who would like to decorate a vehicle and give out candy should call Peterborough Recreation Department at 924-8080 or email lbetz@peterboroughnh.gov.
Circus Spooktacular: A Recipe for Disaster, high-energy circus romp through a story of witches, monsters and some surprisingly lively undead, may not be appropriate for young children, 9:30 p.m., New England Center for Circus Arts, 10 Town Crier Drive, Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-9780, info@necenterforcircusarts.com.
Healthy Trunk or Treat, ghosts and goblins are invited to come in decorated cars and hand out prizes and healthy treats that support healthy living, 6 p.m., Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road, Keene. Information: 352-6002, rwoliver@keene-ymca.org.
Markets, sales
Rummage Sale and Flea Market, clothing, household items, collectibles, holiday decorations, toys, books, 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marlborough Community House, 160 Main St., Marlborough. Information: 876-4068, debr@myfairpoint.net.
Massive Indoor Fundraising Tag Sale, to benefit the Westmoreland Sno-belters to help fund grooming equipment, repairs and trail maintenance for the upcoming season, 8 a.m., 93 Wood St, Keene. Information: 399-4313, donna@roscoe.cc.
Mount Caesar Union Library Bowling and Bake Sale Fundraiser, 9 a.m., Yankee Lanes, 477 Park Ave., Keene. Information: 357-0476, mary33wood@gmail.com.
Brattleboro Area Farmers’ Market, more than 50 vendors offering agricultural products, handmade crafts, prepared foods, live music, 9 a.m., 570 Western Ave., Brattleboro. Information: farmersmarket05301@gmail.com.
Children, families
Dublin’s Dynamic Teens Forum and Pizza Party, young adults will discuss their favorite hobbies, sports, pastimes and extra-curricular activities, 4:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Information, info@dublincommunitycenter.org or 563-8080.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced knitters as well as other handcrafters are welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m. to noon, Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Saturday Stories, drop-in program for children ages 1 to 5, seasonal crafts, stories, snacks, plus activities for older siblings, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.