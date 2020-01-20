Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Children
Drop-In Dinner for Older Youth, hosted by Youth Services for ages 16-24 in greater Brattleboro community, free meal and socialization, 6-8 p.m., Snow Block Community Room, 29 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-257-0361.
Morning Storytime, any age welcome for hour of stories and movement, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Preschool Story Time, for ages 2-5 and guardians, 10:30 a.m., Fitzwilliam Town Library.
Preschool Story Time, toddlers and preschoolers can read, sing and play, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: 899-3303.
Rhyme Time, 10:30-11 a.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Food
Roman Pizza Workshop at Firedog Breads, introduction to Roman-style pizza, merits of different kinds of flour and doughs, light meal and refreshments included, 5:30-8 p.m., Firedog Breads, 79 Emerald St., Keene. Information: 903-3205.
Wednesday Coffee Hour, coffee, snacks and friends, $1 per person donation suggested, 9:30-11 a.m., Program Building at Humiston Park, 31 Howard Hill Road, Jaffrey. Information: clewis@townofjaffrey.com.
Miscellaneous
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Jennie Powers: The Woman Who Dares, one-hour slide presentation introduces attendees to Jennie’s life story, work of humane societies at turn of 20th century, and Progressive Era, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Historical Society of Cheshire County, 246 Main St., Keene.
Lunchtime Yoga Class, all-levels yoga class led by different local teacher each week, space is limited, arrive early with yoga mat, free for shareholders, noon-1 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Parenting Your 4 to 9ers, join or leave group at any time, space permitting, monthly charge, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. Information: 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Reducing the Environmental Cost of Food Waste, what we can do personally to reduce food waste and opportunities to turn “waste” into sustainable resource, with nutritionist Cynthia Knipe and Albert Diemand of Elm City Compost Initiative, 5:30-7 p.m., Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: outreach@monadnockfood.coop.
Thunderbolt: A True Scottish Outlaw in Our Local History, Putney novelist and lecturer Tim Weed hosts history presentation, 7 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Writing Support Group, bring individual goals and frustrations to work together on writing, class taught by John Willis, 6 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.