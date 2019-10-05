Monday, Oct. 7
Fitness
Dance Fitness with Deb, attendees should bring indoor sneakers to class. $10/class for walk-in's, $28 for 4 weeks, or $35 for 8 weeks, 5:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Email Deb Giaimo at fredebg@myfairpoint.net.
Talks
Interactive talk with author Leaf Seligman, 7 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Seligman will read from and discuss her new book, "From the Midway: Unfolding Stories of Redemption and Belonging." For more information, email info@dublincommunitycenter.org.
Games
Senior Cribbage, seniors who are experienced or just learning cribbage can enjoy the company of other seniors, 1 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., Peterborough.
Mahjong Mondays, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Sharpen your mind with Mahjong, a time honored game of strategy. Join in a non-competitive, friendly atmosphere where you can learn to play Mahjong or perfect your game. Enthusiasts of all levels are welcome.
Parenting
Moms and More, share the joys and challenges of pregnancy into parenthood. This group is designed for parents-to-be in their 3rd trimester to parents and caregivers with children up to 24 months of age. Facilitated by Mackenzie Nichols. There are also monthly guest speakers on topics including nutrition, lactation, and infant massage. 9:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough.
Music
Monday Night Contra Dance, weekly live music and contra dance presented by Monadnock Folklore Society, beginners to experts welcome. $3, 8 p.m., Nelson Town Hall, 7 Nelson Common Road, Nelson, www.monadnotes.com/monadnock-folklore-society/
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Music
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, meets for fellowship, fun and four-part a cappella singing every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. All men are welcome.
Keene Chorale, Christmas concert opening rehearsal. The Keene Chorale is preparing (in English), "L'enfance du Christ" by Hector Berlioz. All singers are welcome, 7 p.m., Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
Children
Pajama Storytime, children can put on their PJs, grab a favorite "stuffie," wind down the day with some favorite bedtime stories, then check out a "Bedtime Bundle" for easy-pick stories to take home, 6:30 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey.