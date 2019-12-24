Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Dec. 26.
Food
Free Community Supper, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Parish Hall, 54 Main St., Jaffrey.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon-1:15 p.m., Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Children
Infant/Toddler Storytime, stories, songs and crafts to promote early literacy skills with infants and toddlers in mind, siblings and grandparents, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Information: 876-4479, kreadel@frostfree.org.
Lego Challenge, caregivers must supervise children, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Movie Matinee, “Toy Story 4,” free, juice and popcorn provided, 2-4 p.m., Gibson-Aiken Center, 207 Main St., Brattleboro.
Preschool Story Time, with Susan Hessey, for ages 2 to 4, stories, pass-arounds and crafts. 11 a.m.-noon, Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Misc.
Weekly Mid-Day Meditation, with Vera Riley, free and open to all, bring cushion/seat/mat. 1-1:30 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 5-6:30 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.