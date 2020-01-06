Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Food
Healthy Diets and Sustainable Food Systems, look at recommendations to evaluate food choices in relationship with planet and personal health with Cynthia Knipe, registered dietitian-nutritionist 5:30-7 p.m., Roxbury Room, Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: outreach@monadnockfood.coop.
Wednesday Coffee Hour, coffee, snacks and friends, $1 per person donation suggested, 9:30-11 a.m., Program Building at Humiston Park, 31 Howard Hill Road, Jaffrey. Information: clewis@townofjaffrey.com.
Children
Book Buzz, for grades 8-12, free pizza, registration required, 3-4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Morning Storytime, any age welcome for hour of stories and movement, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Pajama Storytime, put on PJs, grab favorite stuffie and wind down day with bedtime stories, 6:30-7 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Preschool Story Time, for ages 2-5 and guardians, 10:30 a.m., Fitzwilliam Town Library.
Miscellaneous
Brown Bag Series: Impeachment and the Rule of Law with Tim Kipp Part 2, examine roles of Constitution, Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel, 25th Amendment and impeachment in addressing president misconduct, noon-1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
The History and Structure of Stone Walls, author and builder Kevin Gardner discusses history of stone walls and how they became a significant element of the New England landscape, 7-8:30 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Lunchtime Yoga Class, all-levels yoga class led by different local teacher each week, space is limited, arrive early with yoga mat, free for shareholders, noon-1 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Parenting Your 4- to 9-ers, join or leave group at any time, space permitting, monthly charge, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. Information: 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Played Out! LGBT Game Night, play board games, card games and dice games with other LGBT+ folks and allies, age 16 and under must be accompanied by adult, 7-9 p.m., The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., Brattleboro. Information: tylergboone@gmail.com.
Scrabble Night: Drop In and Play, 6-8 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Writing Support Group, bring individual goals and frustrations to work together on writing, class taught by John Willis, 6 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.