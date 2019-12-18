Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Dec. 20.
Holiday events, activities
Antrim’s Festival of Trees, month-long display of holiday sparkle with more than 150 trees, wreaths and displays created by local businesses, artisans, civic groups, individuals and families set against the backdrop of the historic Tuttle Library, quilt and craft exhibit, scavenger hunts, refreshments, voting for favorites, quilt raffle, sponsored by the Antrim Historical Society and Friends of the Library, 9 a.m., James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main St., Antrim. Information: 831-1802, antrimfot@gmail.com.
1st Annual Parsonage Holiday Open House, 1 p.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
Craft: Winter, make a craft for winter, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
Yoga
Winter Solstice Yoga, candlelit practice of calm and reflection on the shortest day and longest night of the year, co-taught by Betsy DiPrima, Susan Mann, Cassandra Sullivan and Marilyn Wyzga, donation to the Thornton Wilder Center for the Arts requested, 5:30 p.m., Bodyworks, 12 Depot Square, Peterborough. Information: 548-7063, cassandra@healingyoganh.com.
December Yoga by Donation!, 4:30 p.m., Yoga Locally, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Meetings, gatherings
Democracy Town Hall, with U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, former businessman, U.S. Deputy Attorney General 1995-97, former superintendant of Denver Public Schools, has served in the U.S. Senate since 2009, 2:30 p.m., Hilltop Golf and Function Center, 49 High St., Peterborough. RSVP and more information: 715-8197, doreen@opendemocracy.me.
Open Coffee, 9 a.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Knitting Group, knitters, crocheters, stitchers welcome, 10 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.
Children, families
Free Story & Snack for Kids!, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St. (Below Hotel Pharmacy), Brattleboro.
Mad Scientist Book Club, Join Ms. Andrea and Ms. Julie for this grades 2 to 4 book club, includes discussion, experiment and related activity, registration required, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Registration and information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Mothers & Babies Group, meet new mothers and babies, newborn to 18 months, coffee, snacks, music, clean blanket for the floor, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Information: 563-8021.
STEAM Reads, join Ms. Julie and Ms. Andrea for grade 5 to 8 book club, science-themed book and related project, registration required, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Registration and information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Story Hour with Dana Lee, stories, snacks, crafts, music and movement for toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers, 10:30 a.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
Miscellaneous
Friday Night Clay Play — Rattles!, bring a friend, snacks (maybe a bottle of wine) and your imagination for a three-hour session learning how to make ceramic rattles (hard, ceramic percussive instruments for ceremony or music), clay, tools and instruction provided, finished rattles will be fired and ready for pick up in two weeks. (Note, these rattles are not intended for babies), 5:30 p.m., Wheelhouse Clay Center, 48 Harmony Place, Brattleboro.
A Giving of Wellness and Possibilities for Health, 15-minute chair massage or sauna session on a donation basis, beneficial fats and Reishi coffee samples, proceeds benefit The Cornucopia Project, nutrition and diet information, discounts, gift certificates, 10 a.m., Wellness Works LLC, 7 Main St., Suite 2, Peterborough. Information: 547-5051, wellnessworksllc@gmail.com.
Francestown Community Market, locally produced, raised or grown fruits, vegetables, crafts, libations, breads, jams, jellies, 4 p.m., Francestown Horse Sheds, 2 New Boston Road, Francestown. Information: 660-6133, recreation@francestownnh.org.
Adult Book Club, “The Known World,” by Edward P. Jones, 11 a.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.