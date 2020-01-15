Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Jan. 17.
Children
Free Story & Snack for Kids, Brattleboro Food Co-op hosts weekly community event at KidsPLAYce for story and healthy snack, 10:30-11:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Library Babies, read, play, rhyme and practice early literacy, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: 899-3303.
Mad Scientist Book Club, for grades 2-4, science-themed title and discussion with experiment or related activity, registration required, 4-5 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Mothers & Babies Group, newborn to 18 months, coffee and snacks, music, clean blanket for floor, open to all, 10-11:30 a.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
STEAM Reads, for grades 5-8, science-themed book and project, registration required, 4-5 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Miscellaneous
Brown Bag Series, Seeds of Light (Sukyo Mahikari) with Susan Hebson, noon-1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Forest Bathing by Moonlight: Reconnect to Nature, ramble across fields and woods, $5 Harris Center supporters, $10 others, bring snowshoes, 7-8 p.m., Harris Center for Conservation Education, 83 Kings Highway, Hancock. Information: 525-3394.
Open Coffee, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Revolutionary Witchcraft: A Guide to Magical Activism, Sarah Lyons discusses her new book, 6-7 p.m., Everyone’s Books, 25 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-8160.
Screening & Discussion of Agnès Varda: The Gleaners and I, 7-10 p.m., Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St., Brattleboro.
Society Project Films Premiere, 7-8:30 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Sound Bath with Jenna Doubleday, guided meditation using crystal singing bowls, Tibetan sound bowls and bells, bring yoga mat or small blanket, RSVP to celticrootshealing@gmail.com, $15, 6-7:30 p.m., Artful Spirit Gallery & Gifts, The School Yard, 571 Turnpike Road, New Ipswich. Information: 731-3958.