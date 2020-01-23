Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Jan. 25.
Fairs and sales
Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, indoor farmers’ market of vendors, café and live music, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 80 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-869-2141, farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.
Words Project Book Sale, fiction, nonfiction, art books, signed and rare books, all to benefit publication of “Brattleboro: A Print Town,” bad weather date Jan. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: brattleborowords@gmail.com.
Children
Silly Stuffie Sleepover, bring favorite stuffie for stories at 10:30 a.m., then drop them off for weekend of fun, pictures posted throughout weekend, receive photo book of memories to take home when you pick them up Monday morning, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Food
Cabin Fever Dinner, assorted hearty soups, stews, chili, salads, bread, desserts, buffet-style, 4 -6:30 p.m., Advent Lutheran Church, 554 Route 202, Rindge. Information: 899-3095, nhlutherans@gmail.com.
Food Choice Series with Robin Matathias: Overfishing and Sea Vegetables, learn to make sustainable choices when it comes to fish and sea vegetable benefits, free, must register to 802-246-2821 or shareholders@BrattleboroFoodCoop.coop, 1-3 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Miscellaneous
Mark McLaughlin Presents “Throne of Darius: A Captain of Thebes,” author discusses his work of historical fiction, 11 a.m., Toadstool Bookshop Keene, 12 Emerald St., Keene. Information: 352-8815, books@ktoad.com.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, at Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 10 a.m.-noon, open to all crafts and abilities, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996.
Recovery Families, for families managing transition, recovery, trauma, and life, drop-in, all welcome, last Saturday of month, soup and play in safe environment, 4-6 p.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-5212.
Winter Survival, packing essentials, spot to spend night, frame of mind, class size limited, call or email mhubbard@peterboroughnh.gov to register, taught by Jocelyn Duffy, 11 a.m.-noon, Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to charity, 10-11:30 a.m., 802-579-6613, 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.