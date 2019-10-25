Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Oct. 27.
Halloween
Trunk-or-Treat, trick or treating from car to car, allergy friendly alternatives for anyone with food allergies, free cider and popcorn, hayrides (weather permitting), 2 p.m., Heritage Park, Brattleboro Road (Route 119), Hinsdale. Information: hbc4community@gmail.com.
Circus Spooktacular: A Recipe for Disaster, high-energy circus romp through a story of witches, monsters and some surprisingly lively undead, may not be appropriate for young children, 7 p.m., New England Center for Circus Arts, 10 Town Crier Drive, Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-9780, info@necenterforcircusarts.com.
Events
Annual Apple Pie Social, visit with neighbors, share great pies, enjoy music from local performers, 3 p.m., Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Road, Guilford, Vt. Information: 802-451-0405, broadbrookcc@gmail.com.
Celebrating Neal Clark, celebration of the life and work of Neal Cornwell Clark, 2 p.m., Hancock Historical Society, 7 Main St., Hancock. Information: 525-9379, history@hancockhistoricalsociety.org.
Sales
Massive Indoor Fundraising Tag Sale, to benefit the Westmoreland Sno-belters to help fund grooming equipment, repairs and trail maintenance for the upcoming season, 8 a.m., 93 Wood St., Keene. Information: 399-4313, donna@roscoe.cc.
Classes, workshops
Monadnock Drum Caravan Classes, become a drummer on African djembles and dunduns with master percussionist Abou Sylla, 6 p.m., Peterborough Recreation Department, 64 Union St., Peterborough. Register online at www.peterboroughrec.com.
Sewing Fundamentals for Beginners, learn the basics of sewing in this beginner class series, led by instructor Leeni Gravlin-Dunn, for ages 10 and up (children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult), 2 p.m., MAxT Makerspace, 49 Vose Farm Road, Suite 110, Peterborough. Information: 554-2459, monadnockmakers@gmail.com.
Word Cafe: Night Writing, evening writing group for late-risers and 9-to-5ers, all welcome, $5-$10 suggested donation for facilitators, 6-8 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.