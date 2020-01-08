Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Jan. 10.
My First Book Club, preK (age 4) to grade 1 book club, registration required, 4-5 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Mothers & Babies Group, for new mothers and babies, newborn to 18 months, coffee and snacks, music, open to all, 10-11:30 a.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Information: 563-8021.
Open Coffee, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.