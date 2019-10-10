Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Oct. 12.
Fairs, sales
Apple Fest, fresh homemade apple pies, baked goods, fresh cider, apples and jams, local vendors and more, 9 a.m., The Chapel by the Lake, 529 Granite Lake Road, Munsonville.
Annual Craft Fair, 10 a.m., Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland. Information, 399-7376, ksanborn@co.cheshire.nh.us.
Rummage sale, antiques and collectibles, furniture, household goods, holiday items, crafts and more, 8 a.m., Keene Universalist Unitarian Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
Classes
Child and adult yoga class, 45-minute Balancing Bear yoga class utilizes games, music, movement, breathing and more, no experience needed, class is geared for children ages 3 to 7, bring one yoga/exercise mat, water is also recommended, 11 a.m., Bodyworks at Depot Square, 12 Depot Square, Peterborough. Information, 801-4818, balancingbearyoga@gmail.com.
Exhibits
Estey Organ Museum is open for the 2019 season. The Estey Organ Company was one of the largest employers in southern Vermont, manufacturing half a million reed organs and more than 3,000 pipe organs between 1852 and 1953, 2 p.m., Estey Organ Museum, 108 Birge St., Brattleboro. Information, valabrah@gmail.com.
Events
Second Saturday roast beef supper, menu includes roast beef, potatoes and gravy, vegetable, salad, rolls, beverage and dessert, 5 p.m., United Church of Bernardston, 58 Church St., Bernardston, Mass.
Tri-State Gay Men’s monthly social, casual social event for gay men hosted by the Tri-State Gay Men, some snacks provided, cash bar, 6 p.m., The Flamingo Diner, 209 Canal St., Brattleboro.
Scarecrows on the Common, music, family fun, face painting, vendors and more, begins 10 a.m., downtown Jaffrey.
Paranormal Investigation, with Shari from SyFy’s “Ghost Hunters” and Kris from Dark Moon Tarot in Salem, Mass., 7 p.m., Arlington Inn and Tavern, 71 Main St., Winchester.
Family friendly pig roast, celebrate fall on a pig farm, cash bar, cider-pressing demonstrations, lawn games, noon, Archway Farm, 183 Arch St., Keene. Information, 352-3198, archwayfarm@gmail.com.
Knitting
Knitting Circle, New and experienced knitters as well as other handcrafters are welcome., 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Knitting and fiber circle, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, open to all crafts and abilities, Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.