Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Jan. 9.
Food
CookBook Club, explore Peruvian cuisine, choose a recipe that appeals to you and prepare it, bring a dish to share and serving utensils, 6 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. Information: mhubbard@peterboroughnh.gov.
Free Wine and Cheese Tasting, second Thursday of month, tasting of featured sale wines for ages 21-plus, with paired cheese, 4-6 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
How to Break the Sugar Habit, free talk by Sharon Rousmaniere, certified holistic health and nutrition counselor, learn how sugar wreaks havoc on health and emotions, discover strategies to implement to break sugar habit, 5:30-7 p.m., Roxbury Room, Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: outreach@monadnockfood.coop.
Children
Infant/Toddler Storytime, engage with your little ones with stories, songs and crafts to promote early literacy skills, for infants and toddlers, siblings and grandparents welcome, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Information: 876-4479.
LEGO Challenge, caregivers must supervise children, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Pre-school Story Time, with Susan Hessey, for ages 2-4, stories, pass-arounds, crafts, 11 a.m.-noon, Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Miscellaneous
Brown Bag Series: What is Baha’i?, with Marie Procter, noon-1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Code Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Crafts and Chat, 10-11:30 a.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
Weekly Mid-Day Meditation, with Vera Riley, free and open to all, bring cushion/seat/mat. 1-1:30 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 4-5:15 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.