Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Dec. 13.
Fairs, sales
Book Sale, annual Friends of Brooks Memorial Library event, donated like-new books, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St, Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-5290, ext. 1206.
Francestown Community Market, locally produced, raised or grown items including fruits, vegetables, crafts, libations, breads, jams, jellies and more, 4 p.m., Francestown Horse Sheds, 2 New Boston Road, Francestown. Information: 660-6133, recreation@francestownnh.org.
Holiday Pop-Up Gift Shop, support local artists and artisans, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-490-6366, anne@strollingoftheheifers.com.
Children
Free Story and Snack for Kids, story and a healthy snack from Brattleboro Food Co-op, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
My First Book Club, monthly pre-K to grade 1 book club, registration required, 4-5 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com..
Miscellaneous
Holiday Gymnastics Exhibition, holiday show with gymnastics routines, dances, holiday music and baked goods, shows at 5 and 7 p.m., and Saturday, at 4 and 6 p.m., Brattleboro Gymnastics, 207 Main St., Brattleboro.
Brooks Gaming Group Special Session, 4-6 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-380-0684.
Community Connection, coaching for artists and makers with Jess Gelter, referrals, creative economy, arts market data, workshops and opportunities, cultural planning and arts integration, brainstorm ideas for partnerships, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene.
Knitting Group, knitters, crocheters, stitchers welcome, 10 a.m.-noon, Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St. Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Nifty Gifty Party, gift ideas, tastings with Saxy Chef, The Bread Shed, Vinilandia and more, locally made gifts and raffles, children’s activity tables, 2-3 p.m., Monadnock Food Co-op, 34 Cypress St., Keene. Information: outreach@monadnockfood.coop.
Open Coffee, 9 a.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Positivity Magic, join “Facilitator of Fascination” Jonas Cain as he shares engaging comedy magic, empowering positivity principles and encouraging daily practices for achieving, noon-1 p.m., Robert H. Gibson River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.