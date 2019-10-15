Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Oct. 17.
Events, gatherings
Career Expo, 6th annual Career Expo features regional employers sharing job opportunities with local job seekers, 11 a.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Brattleboro Literary Festival, held through Oct. 20 at various venues in downtown Brattleboro, features readings, panels and special events, all events are free and open to the public, 10 a.m. each day. Information: 802-365-7673, www.brattleboroliteraryfestival.org
The Great Books Group, discussing stories and essays from two anthologies, new participants welcome, 6:30 p.m., Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St. Information: 352-2198.
Arts
Fabricated II, functional and whimsical fiber art, wearable art, wall hangings, quilts, rugs, stools by fiber artists, Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m., Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., through Nov. 3. Center for the Arts, 105 Main St., Northfield, Mass. Information: 413-225-3132, margedvaa@gmail.com.
Art of quilling, learn the art of bending paper to create a holiday card or framed picture, a $5 fee will be charged for supplies provided, 7 p.m., Jaffrey Woman’s Club, 33 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-4065, jaffreywomansclub@gmail.com.
Children, families
Fall parent and child playgroup, morning playgroup for children from birth to preschool age, play, share a snack, enjoy songs and stories, and take time to reflect on the joys and challenges of parenting, first class is free, 9:30 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Information, 357-4442, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
LEGO-palooza, 3 to 5 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
STEAM Lab, participants explore, build or create, each week focuses on a new letter of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics), this week with fabric and sewing machines, caregiver or older sibling participation required for children under 8, registration required, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St. Information, 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Talks, meetings
NAACP — Windham County, monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., first floor, Brattleboro.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.