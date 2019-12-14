Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Dec. 16.
Miscellaneous
Brattleboro Stamp Club, 6:30-9 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Moms & More: Building Your Parent Tribe, share joys and challenges of pregnancy into parenthood with other new parents and their babies or bellies, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. Information: 924-6800.
Shakespeare Group, with Gordon Jones, 6:30-8 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt. Information: gjones@putneyschool.org.
Word Café, write side by side, suggested donation $5-$10, 9-11 a.m., Word House/Catherine Dianich Gruver Gallery, 139 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: wordhousebrattleboro.com.
Health
Tai Chi, for continuing students only, 5-8 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: sgelfan@longrivertaichi.org, 413-549-2077.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Food
Community Lunch, noon-1 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Information: 563-8021, npcayford@myfairpoint.net.
Miscellaneous
Book Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Gay-Kimball Library, 10 South Main St., Troy. Information: library@troylibrary.us.
Scrabble Night: Drop In and Play, 6-8 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Tech Tuesday, Instagram basics with Aimee LaRue, public services librarian, 1 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. Information: mhubbard@peterboroughnh.gov.
Trivia Night at Whetstone, prizes for winning teams, 8 p.m., Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga, $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 5-6:30 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.