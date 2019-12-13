Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Dec. 15.
Music
Monadnock Chorus Presents “Hope for the Holidays,” musical traditions from around world, $20, students free, tickets at Steele’s Stationers and Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough or monadnock-chorus.org, 4-6 p.m., Peterborough Townhouse, 1 Grove St. 914-643-3340, monadnockchorus@gmail.com.
Holiday Benefit Concert, featuring First Congregational Bell Choir, Vocal Ensemble and array of soloists and instrumentalists, 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Open Messiah Sing, soloists and chamber orchestra, public welcome to participate in chorus or audience, reception follows, free but $10 donation suggested, 7 p.m., United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. 352-4136, bcaldon@ucckeene.org.
Etc.
Keene Christmas Bird Count, biological survey and citizen science endeavor, to sign up contact Phil Brown at 525-3499 or brown@harriscenter.org, co-sponsored by Harris Center for Conservation Education and NH Audubon, Keene.
Mending Bee, 1-4 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Book Group, discussion of “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones, 7-8:30 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Holiday Centerpiece Class, make flower arrangements with fragrant winter greens, $25-$35, call to reserve spot, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Halladays Flowers & Harvest Barn, 59 The Square, Bellows Falls.