Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Jan. 24.
Children
Free Story & Snack for Kids, Brattleboro Food Co-op hosts weekly story and healthy snack, 10:30-11:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Library Babies, read, play, rhyme and practice early literacy, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: 899-3303.
Mothers & Babies Group, newborn to 18 months, coffee and snacks, music, clean blanket for floor, open to all, 10-11:30 a.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Parent & Child Playgroup, share snack and talk about joys and challenges of parenting, for birth to preschool with caregiver, first visit free, register at monadnockwaldorfschool.org, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Information: 357-4442.
Miscellaneous
Degrowth: How Our Blessings Have Become a Curse, with Dr. Julie Snorek of Dartmouth College, economics of degrowth, coffee and conversation at 7 p.m., talk begins at 7:30 p.m., Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., Brattleboro. Info: windhamworldaffairscouncil.org
Keene Rotary Winter Event, annual signature fundraiser benefits local youth activities, 450 tickets sold in advance for $150 each for raffle, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Keene Country Club. Info: info@KeeneRotary.org.
MoCo Arts Annual Meeting, free and open to public, 8:30-10 a.m., MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: 357-2100, info@moco.org.
Open Coffee, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
“Peter and John” by Jay Craven, hear Craven speak about his 2016 seaside drama film and ask questions, 7-10 p.m., Next Stage Arts Project, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, Vt.
Senior Solutions: Introduction to Medicare, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-885-2655.
Stories in the Stars, stargazing and storytelling with astronomy buff Victory Novotny and constellation mythology fan Susie Spikol, dress for winter weather, bring hot beverage, cloudy weather date Jan. 25, 8-9 p.m., Harris Center for Conservation Education, 83 Kings Highway, Hancock. Information: 525-3394.