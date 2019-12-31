Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Jan. 2.
Food
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon-1:15 p.m., Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Children
Infant/Toddler Storytime, engage with your little ones with stories, songs and crafts to promote early literacy skills, for infants and toddlers, siblings and grandparents welcome, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Information: 876-4479.
Lego Challenge, caregivers must supervise children, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Preschool Story Time, with Susan Hessey, for ages 2-4, stories, pass-arounds, crafts, 11 a.m.-noon, Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Miscellaneous
Crafts and Chat, 10-11:30 a.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
Short Reads: Noise Pollution, articles about science, space, climate, current events, health and more, noise pollution is monthly theme, bring lunch, hosted by Jocelyn Duffy, noon, Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
Weekly Mid-Day Meditation, with Vera Riley, free and open to all, bring cushion/seat/mat. 1-1:30 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 4-5:15 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.