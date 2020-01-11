Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Jan. 13.
Children
Girl Scouts, 6-8 p.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
Preschool Story Time, toddlers and preschoolers can read, sing and play, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. 899-3303.
Miscellaneous
Dance Fitness with Deb, bring indoor sneakers, $10/class for walk-ins, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. fredebg@myfairpoint.net.
Ashuelot River Watershed and Dam Talks, 10:30 a.m., Olivia Rodham Memorial Library, 1 Nelson Common Road, Nelson.
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Healthy Communication Workshop, 6-8 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. 414-335-9233.
Mahjong Mondays, non-competitive, friendly atmosphere, all levels welcome, 1-3 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-7301.
Monday Mindfulness, expand creativity, increase relaxation and inner peace with mindfulness movements, meditations and coloring mandalas, 6-7 p.m., Davis Public Library, 1391 Route 123 North, Stoddard. 446-6251.
Rindge Readers Discuss Orwell’s “Homage to Catalonia,” all welcome, 3-4:30 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. 899-3303.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Children
Pajama Storytime, wind down day in PJs with bedtime stories, 6:30-7 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-7301.
Food
Cookbook Book Club, select recipe from this month’s selection: “New England Open-House Cookbook,” prepare dish, and bring it to share with serving utensil, 6:15-7:30 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. 899-3303.
Miscellaneous
Card Making Class, 6:30-9 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., Peterborough. 924-8080.
Tuesday Topics: When Your Kids Push Your Buttons, based on book by author Bonnie Harris, overview to help parents understand their buttons, why they get pushed and how to respond better, 6:30-8 p.m., The River Center Family and Community Resource Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. 924-6800.