Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Jan. 16.
Children
Animal Tracks at the Library, special guest from Camp Wildwood teaches kids and tweens about animal tracks, 3:15-4:30 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: 899-3303.
LEGO-palooza, 3-5 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Preschool Story Time, with Susan Hessey, for ages 2-4, stories, pass-arounds, crafts, 11 a.m.-noon, Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Pizza and Pages, discussion of current book, fun activity, game or craft and pizza, 3:45 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
Food
Dosa and Chutney Class, learn technique for making dosas and yummy chutneys, sign up at strollingoftheheifers.com/dosa-chutney-class, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dosa Kitchen, Brattleboro.
Free Community Supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Parish Hall, 54 Main St., Jaffrey.
Miscellaneous
100+ Women Who Care Quarterly Gathering, pool funds to support one worthy local charity, 6-7:30 p.m., ConVal High School, Lucy Hurlin Theater, Hancock Road, Peterborough. Information: 908-797-4649.
Code Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Crafts and Chat, 10-11:30 a.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
Weekly Mid-Day Meditation, with Vera Riley, free and open to all, bring cushion/seat/mat. 1-1:30 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to local charities, 4-5:15 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.
Brown Bag Series: Advance Care Planning/Advance Directive Completion, with Donald Freeman, written directions that ensure your loved ones and health care professionals know what you want in a medical emergency/illness if you are unable to speak for yourself, noon-1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Let’s Macrame, make wall hanging, glass jar candle holder or belt, $5 fee for supplies, refreshments included, 7-8:30 p.m., Jaffrey Woman’s Club, 33 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-4065.
Trees and Tracks, forest ecologist Jeremy Wilson and naturalist Susie Spikol lead afternoon of looking at winter trees and animal tracks, bring snowshoes and dress warmly, reserve snowshoes at 525-3394, 2-3:30 p.m., meet at Hiroshi trailhead on Route 137, 2.1 miles north of gas station at intersection of Routes 101 and 137, Dublin.