Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Nov. 3.
Classes, workshops
Delicious Diabetic-Friendly Recipes, celebrate Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day (Nov. 14) with cooking class led by Sarah Jane Victor, sponsored by the Keene Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 5 p.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 42 Forbush Lane, Swanzey.
Sewing Fundamentals for Beginners, beginner class series covers machine operation, needle and thread types, cutting tools, techniques for specific fabric types, finishing techniques, and safety precautions led by Leeni Gravlin-Dunn, ages 10 and up, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, 2 p.m., MAxT Makerspace, 49 Vose Farm Road, Suite 110, Peterborough. Information: 554-2459, monadnockmakers@gmail.com.
Word Café: Night Writing, evening writing group led by Desmond Peeples, $5 to $10 suggested donation, 6 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Etc.
All Souls’ Day Bicentennial Cemetery Walk, during this one-hour program, guests will meet ten costumed re-enactors depicting “dearly departed” in the oldest section of the Marlow Village Cemetery, free event is open to the public, sponsored by the Marlow United Methodist Church, the Marlow Historical Society and Marlow Cemetery Trustees, 10:30 a.m., Marlow Village Cemetery, Church Street, Marlow, rain date Nov. 10. Information: 446-2292, maria@barils.com, marlownewhampshire.org
Native Heritage Weekend, 10 a.m., Fort at No. 4, 267 Springfield Road, Charlestown. Information: 826-5700, info@fortat4.com.