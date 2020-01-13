Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Children
Drop-In Dinner for Older Youth, hosted by Youth Services for ages 16-24 in greater Brattleboro community, free meal and socialization, 6-8 p.m., Snow Block Community Room, 29 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-257-0361.
Kids' Club, activities, snacks and stories, 3:30-5 p.m., First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Morning Storytime, any age welcome for hour of stories and movement, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301.
Preschool Story Time, for ages 2-5 and guardians, 10:30 a.m., Fitzwilliam Town Library.
Preschool Story Time, toddlers and preschoolers can read, sing and play, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: 899-3303.
Rhyme Time, 10:30-11 a.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Food
Flatbreads: Beyond Wheat? Baking Workshop, prepare barley rieska from Finland, chickpea flour socca and spelt fougasse from southern France, light meal and refreshments included, comfortable attire and non-slip shoes suggested, 5:30-8 p.m., Fire Dog Breads, 79 Emerald St., Keene. Information: 903-3205.
Wednesday Coffee Hour, coffee, snacks and friends, $1 per person donation suggested, 9:30-11 a.m., Program Building at Humiston Park, 31 Howard Hill Road, Jaffrey. clewis@townofjaffrey.com.
Miscellaneous
An Evening with Bill McKibben, co-founder of 350.org talks about current climate crisis and reading from his latest book, “Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?” 6:30-8 p.m., Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., Brattleboro.
350VT Local Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room, Brattleboro. brattleboro@350vt.org
Brown Bag Series: All About the Decennial Census of 2020, David Longsmith, a census recruiting assistant, will present overview of census and share information about jobs that are available, noon-1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Among the Elms Writers Group, feedback, fellowship, support, inspiration and information, all writers welcome, 6:30 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop Keene, 12 Emerald St., Keene. Information: books@ktoad.com.
Lunchtime Yoga Class, all-levels yoga class led by different local teacher each week, space is limited, arrive early with yoga mat, free for shareholders, noon-1 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Parenting Your 4 to 9ers, join or leave group at any time, space permitting, monthly charge, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Scrabble Night: Drop In and Play, 6-8 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Students as Storytellers: Local Histories with Student Producers, 6-7 p.m., 118 Elliot St, Brattleboro.
Writing Support Group, bring individual goals and frustrations to work together on writing, class taught by John Willis, 6 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.