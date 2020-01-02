Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Jan. 4.
2020 Fitness, explore Northfield Mountain’s scenic trails, distance traveled 2 to 4 miles, elevation gain of approximately 400 feet, free event but pre-registration is required, 1 p.m., Northfield Mountain Recreation and Environmental Center, 99 Millers Falls Road, Northfield, Mass. Information: 800-859-2960, beth.pelton@firstlightpower.com.
Book Sale, 9 a.m., Meeting Room below the Nelson Library, Nelson.
Book Signing, discussion with Ruth Clark to celebrate her new publication, “Cool the Fire: Curb Inflammation and Balance Hormones — 28 Days to Renewed Vitality,” 10:30 a.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, diverse indoor farmers’ market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church Building, 80 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-869-2141, farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.
Holiday Craft Make & Take, 1 to 3 p.m., Harrisville Designs, 41 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Saturday Morning Storytime, stories, songs, crafts of the season with preschool-age children in mind, siblings and grandparents welcome, 10:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Information: 876-4479, kreadel@frostfree.org.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga, $5-15 donation, proceeds go to Food Connects, Women’s Freedom Center, Turning Point of Windham County and Windham Child Care Association, 10 a.m., 118 Elliot St, Brattleboro. Information: 802-579-6613, yogalocally@gmail.com.