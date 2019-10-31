Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Nov. 2.
Fairs, socials, markets
Acworth Craft Fair, local crafts, lunch, raffle, vendors, Santa Claus, hosted by the Acworth Female Charitable Society, 9 a.m., Fellowship Hall of the Acworth Meeting House (church on the hill), 16 Hill Road, Acworth. Information: 863-6565, lbrenneman1@yahoo.com.
Aloha Keene Wellness Fair, free classes and mini-workshops, Kundalini yoga, massage therapy, Ayurveda, complimentary chair massages and eye and lip treatments, 9:30 a.m., Aloha Keene, 83 Court St., Keene. Information: info@everglow-wellness.com.
Hancock Guild Annual Christmas Fair, approximately 25 vendors, raffle tickets, lunch available, 9 a.m., Hancock Vestry and Meeting House, Main Street, Hancock. Information: sbrooks4444@myfairpoint.net
Craft Fair, 9 a.m., Trinity Christian School, 100 Maple Ave., Keene. Information: 352-9403, tcs@tcskeene.com
Penny Social, gift baskets, gift cards, home decor, seasonal and holiday decorations, fun items for children, door prize, $1 ticket @ 26 chances, refreshments available, hosted by Marlborough Fire Company and Federated Church of Marlborough, doors open at noon, raffle starts at 1 p.m., Marlborough Fire House, Main Street, Marlborough. Information: 876-4722, debr@myfairpoint.net
Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, open every Saturday through March, 10 a.m., Church Building, 80 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-869-2141, farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org
Hikes
Interpretive Hike, Glover’s Ledge in Langdon, led by Tom Wessels, carpool will depart from Antioch University, West Street, Keene at 9:30 a.m. or meet at Glover’s Ledge, 212 Cheshire Turnpike, Langdon, for a 10 a.m. start. Information: gloversledge@antioch.edu
Suppers
Spaghetti Supper, all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper, salad, garlic bread, dessert, hosted by Jaffrey Boy Scout Troop 33, $8/adult, $6/children and seniors, tickets at the door or from any Jaffrey Boy Scout, 4 p.m., American Legion Post 11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey. Information: ddowland@myfairpoint.net
Pork Supper, includes roast pork, potatoes, peas, squash, applesauce, rolls, gingerbread, beverages, take-out available, hosted by Westmoreland United Church, 5 p.m., Westmoreland Town Hall, 780 Route 63, Westmoreland. Information: 399-9028
Crafts, knitting
Knitting Circle, new, experienced knitters and all hand-crafters welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m. to noon, Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Talks
Apples of New England, brief history of apple-growing in our region, led by author Russell Steven Powell, director of New England Apple Association, 1 p.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
Community Coffee Hour, hot drinks, yummy goodies, good conversation, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Etc.
A Night On The Rock River, “Not So Spooky Costume Party,” 5:30 p.m., Williamsville Grange Hall, Dover Road, Williamsville, Vt.
Native Heritage Weekend, 10 a.m., Fort at No. 4, 267 Springfield Road, Charlestown. Information: 826-5700, info@fortat4.com
War on Terror Veterans Remembered, presented by the Brattleboro Historical Society, 1 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-558-7454
War on Terror Veteran Recognition, overview of the war era followed by breakout sessions at Brattleboro Savings and Loan, Brooks Memorial Library, Brattleboro High School History Center, dinner to follow, 1 p.m., Brattleboro Post 5, Inc., 32 Linden St., Brattleboro.
Open House at Hundred Nights, Inc., open house, tour of the shelter and resource center, light refreshments provided, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hundred Nights, Inc., 17 Lamson St., Keene. Information: 352-5197, mcambiar@hundrednightsinc.org.