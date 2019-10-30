Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Nov. 1.
Talks
Author Talk, book release talk with Eveline MacDougall, author of “Fiery Hope: Building Community with the Amandla Chorus,” 6:30 p.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
Markets
Francestown Community Market, weekly market, locally produced, raised or grown items including fruits, vegetables, crafts, libations, breads, jams, jellies, 4 p.m., Francestown Horse Sheds, 2 New Boston Road, Francestown. Information: 660-6133, recreation@francestownnh.org.
Meetings
Knitting Group, knitters, crocheters, stitchers welcome, 10 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, Bean Room, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.
Meditation, Yoga Nidra, a conscious relaxation meditation practiced lying down in a comfortable, supported position, all levels welcome, $15, 5 p.m., Healing Yoga N.H., 20 Grove St., Suite 250, Peterborough. Information: 548-7063, cassandra@healingyoganh.com.
Children, families
Minerals Rock! homeschooled students are invited to learn about rocks and minerals, led by Franklin Pierce University professor Fred Rogers, 1 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Free Story & Snack for Kids!, weekly community event, a story and a healthy snack, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St. (below Hotel Pharmacy), Brattleboro.
Genre Tasting, multi-age book club allows participants in grades 2 through 12 choose their own title in a specified genre, read it, and share it with the group in a discussion facilitated by your librarians, children under age 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver in the library during the program, registration form requires participants to indicate any food allergies or sensitivities, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.