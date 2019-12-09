Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Food
Free Peterborough Community Supper, spaghetti, meat and veggie sauce, salad, bread and dessert, open to all, 5:30 p.m., Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., Peterborough. Information: 924-6245, puuc@uupeterborough.org
Wednesday Coffee Hour, coffee, snacks and friends, $1 per person donation suggested, 9:30-11 a.m., Program Building at Humiston Park, 31 Howard Hill Road, Jaffrey. Information: clewis@townofjaffrey.com
Children
Book Buzz, book club for grades 8-12, free pizza, monthly theme, registration required, 3 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com
Kids’ Club, activities, snacks and stories, 3:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Morning Storytime, stories and movement, all ages welcome, 10:30 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Preschool Story Time, designed for children ages 2-5 and their guardians, 10:30 a.m., Fitzwilliam Town Library.
Rhyme Time, 10:30 a.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St, Brattleboro.
Storytime, stories, music, finger-plays, crafts, playtime and snacks for all ages, 10-11 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Health
Candlelight Restorative Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Bodyworks, 12 Depot Square, Peterborough. Information: 547-5286, jmstar@comcast.net.
Lunchtime Yoga Class, all-levels yoga class led by different local teacher each week, space is limited, arrive early with yoga mat, free for shareholders, noon-1 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Winter Herbs and Spices Workshop, registered dietitian-nutritionist Cynthia Knipe looks at therapeutic properties of flavorful gems, 5:30 p.m., Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: outreach@monadnockfood.coop.
Etc.
Writer in Residence: Death and Dying, ongoing reading and discussion group with Michelle Blake and Sandy Hartly, 6:30 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Black and Pink Holiday Card Party, Out in the Open, 6 p.m., Cotton Mill, Suite A206, Brattleboro.
Coffee and Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Community Pint Night, for every drink that guest buys, they get token worth $1 in Whetstone money that they can donate to one of three causes, Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.
Compassion, Fear and Safety on Brattleboro’s Streets, panel of residents with varied perspectives on downtown life will share views and stimulate community conversation, 7 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Nature on Tap: Santa’s Magic Mushroom, Harris Center naturalist Susie Spikol reveals link between soma mushroom and origins of Jolly Old Saint Nick, 5:30 p.m., Post & Beam Brewing, 40 Grove St., Peterborough. Information: 525-3394
Played Out! LGBTQIA & Ally Game Night, play games with other LGBT+ folks and allies, ages 16 and under must be accompanied by adult, 7 p.m., The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., Brattleboro. Information: tylergboone@gmail.com.
Scrabble Night: 6-8 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St, Brattleboro.
Tech Time, one-on-one session to have tech questions answered, by appointment only, 3 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.