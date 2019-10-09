Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Oct. 11.
Talks
An Economy Under Siege: Building Socialism and Cuba Today, Jourda James Heredia, prominent Cuban scholar and author based in Havana, will speak about the current economic situation in Cuba; free and open to the public, hosted by the Windham World Affairs Council, 7 p.m., 193 Main St., Brattleboro. Information, Rosalyn Shaoul, 917-566-6122, rosalynshaoul@gmail.com.
Children
Positivity Magic, with Jonas Cain, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Free Fridays, the Keene Family YMCA is opening its doors to the entire community for free every Friday in October. Everyone is welcome to try a group fitness class, swim in the pool, climb the rock wall, and more, doors open 5 a.m., 200 Summit Road, Keene.
Story hour, with Dana Lee, stories, snacks, crafts, music and movement. For toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers, 10:30 a.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St, Northfield, Mass.
My First Book Club, monthly age 4 through grade 1 book club, sign up and pick up a copy of this month’s title at the main desk, read it at home and then join in for a child-sized discussion and activity. Caregiver participation may be required for the activity segment of the book club meeting, registration required, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St.
Mini Pumpkin Decorating, for children ages 5 through 7; bring a carved pumpkin for the carved-pumpkin contest for ages 8 through 18, 6 p.m., Keene Recreation Center, Washington Street, Keene, information, 352-4550, susan.lawson-kelleher@unh.edu.
Sales and markets
Fall Book Sale, annual fall book sale Friday and Saturday, early bird sale hours are Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., admission is $3; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no admission charge. Books, puzzles, movies, music and audio books, plus stamps, templates, etc. for making cards and scrapbooks. Most hardcover books are priced at $1.50, and paperbacks 50 cents each, or 3 for $1, 6 p.m., Gay-Kimball Library, 10 South Main St., Troy. Information, Catherine, 242-7743, library@troylibrary.us.
Francestown Community Market, a weekly market located at the Francestown Horse Sheds, offers locally produced, raised or grown items including fruits, vegetables, crafts, libations, breads, jams, jellies and more, 4 p.m., 2 New Boston Road, Francestown. Information: visit the Francestown Community Market page on Facebook or email recreation@francestownnh.org
Townshend Farmers Market, seasonal local offerings from farmers, artists, food vendors and local nonprofits, 4:30 p.m., West Townshend Country Store, West Townshend, Vt.