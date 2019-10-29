Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Oct. 31.
Halloween
Trick or Treat Book Giveaway, free, new books to Jaffrey’s children for Trick or Treat, starting at 4 p.m. until gone, Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, library@townofjaffrey.com.
BrattleBOO and Horribles Parade, Halloween-themed activities, hosted by Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, begins 4 p.m. at KidsPLAYce, followed by “Horrible Parade” at 6 p.m., downtown Brattleboro. Information: 802-257-4886, stephanie@brattleboro.com.
Meetings, workshops
Exiting Your Business, planning for the transition out of a business, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
The Great Books Group, discussing stories and essays from two anthologies, new participants welcome, 6:30 p.m., Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene. Information: 352-2198.
Children, families
Fall Parent and Child Playgroup, morning playgroup for children from birth through preschool ages, play, share a snack, enjoy songs and stories, reflect on the joys and challenges of parenting, first class is free, 9:30 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Information: 357-4442, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Meditation, yoga
Weekly Mid-Day Meditation, meditation, led by Vera Riley, free and open to everyone, participants encouraged to bring meditation cushion, 1 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga, $5-15 donation, proceeds go to Food Connects, Women’s Freedom Center, Turning Point of Windham County and Windham Child Care Association, 4 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-579-6613, yogalocally@gmail.com.