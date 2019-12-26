Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Dec. 28.
Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, an indoor diverse local farmers market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church Building, 80 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-869-2141, farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.
Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced knitters as well as other handcrafters welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m. to noon, Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Saturday Morning Storytime, with Kristin and Nickie, stories, songs, crafts of the season, geared for preschool aged children, siblings and grandparents always welcome, 10:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Information: 876-4479, kreadel@frostfree.org.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga, $5-15 donation requested, all proceeds go to Food Connects, Women’s Freedom Center, Turning Point of Windham County and Windham Child Care Association, 10 to 11:30 a.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-579-6613, yogalocally@gmail.com.