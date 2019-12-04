Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Dec. 6.
Holiday events, activities
Annual Christmas Fair, two floors filled with tables of baked goods, preserves, candy, berry bowls, plants, wreaths, crafts, knitted items, scarves, jewelry, stationary, handmade doll clothes, handmade items, silent auction, mystery packages, grandmother’s treasures, Christmas gifts, light supper of soup or chowder, handicapped accessible, 5 p.m., United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Information: 352-4136.
Make Your Own Holiday Centerpiece, hosted by Jaffrey Woman’s Club, all required tools and materials provided, cost is $20, 1:30 p.m., Jaffrey Woman’s Club, 33 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-4065, jaffreywomansclub@gmail.com
Annual Holiday Open House, historic house festooned with traditional decorations, ornaments made by Wheelock School 3rd-graders, nature-inspired poems written by Keene Middle School students, collection of whimsical animal images, cookies and cider, event is free, 7 p.m., Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main St., Keene. Information: 352-0460, horatio.colony@gmail.com
Antioch University New England’s Winterfest Craft Fair, locally crafted jewelry, pottery, furnishings, confections, accessories, homemade mac and cheese, chili, fundraiser supports Monadnock Humane Society, 10 a.m., Community Room, Antioch University New England, 40 Avon St., Keene. Information: 800-553-8920, staff-council-cochairs.ane@antioch.edu
Antrim’s Festival of Trees, month-long display of trees, wreaths and displays created by local businesses, artisans, civic groups, individuals and families, quilt and craft exhibit, scavenger hunts, refreshments, quilt raffle, sponsored by the Antrim Historical Society and Friends of the Library, 9 a.m., James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main St., Antrim. Information: 831-1802, antrimfot@gmail.com
Greens Sale, holiday church fair offering locally made wreaths, balsam roping, swags, kissing balls, berry bowls, crafts, white elephant table, cookies, book, luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5 p.m., Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, 67 Washington St., Keene. Information: 357-7875, pealefamily@gmail.com
Children, families
Santa and Mad Science at the YMCA!, “HoliDaze Mad Science,” fun with experiments, visit with Santa, 5:30 p.m., Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road, Keene. Information: 352-6002, kfleuette@keene-ymca.org
Free Story and Snack for Kids, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St. (Below Hotel Pharmacy), Brattleboro.
Chinese Checkers, 2 p.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
Genre Tasting, multi-age book club allows participants in grades 2 through 12 to choose their own title in a specified genre, read it, and share it with the group in a discussion facilitated by librarians, children under age 12 must have a caregiver in the library during the program, participants must indicate any food allergies or sensitivities, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com
Story Hour with Dana Lee, stories, snacks, crafts, music and movement, for toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers, 10:30 a.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
Miscellaneous
Candlelight Restorative Yoga, 7 p.m., Bodyworks at Depot Square, 12 Depot Square, Peterborough. Information: 547-5286, jmstar@comcast.net
Hike on the Wapack Trail, led by Rich Taylor and Lee Baker, moderately strenuous, 2.5-mile round trip hike along the Wapack Trail and Berry Pasture Trail in Sharon, elevation gain of approximately 600 feet, bring water and lunch, meet at 10 a.m. at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot at the intersection of Routes 101 and 202 in Peterborough, back by 2:30 p.m.
Francestown Community Market, locally produced, raised or grown fruits, vegetables, crafts, libations, breads, jams, jellies, 4 p.m., Francestown Horse Sheds, 2 New Boston Road, Francestown. Information: 660-6133, recreation@francestownnh.org
Introduction to Artisan Cheesemaking: Milk, to Make, to Market, six-day intensive workshop designed for anyone looking to develop or improve on a small-scale cheese business, no prior experience necessary, 9 a.m., Parish Hill Creamery, 131 West Parish Hill, Putney, Vt.
Knitting Group, knitters, crocheters, stitchers welcome, 10 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com
Nick’s group: Declaration and Constitution, retired teacher Nick Fleck facilitates discussion about the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution, 3 p.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
Open/Coffee, 9 a.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.