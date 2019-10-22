Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Oct. 24.
Workshops
Bark! Get to Know Your Trees, Michael Wojtech, author of “Bark: A Field Guide to Trees of the Northeast,” leads this tree identification workshop, admission free for Brattleboro Museum and Art Center members and ages 18 and under, $5 for all others, 7 p.m., Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro.
Talking About Race, workshop encourages open conversation on race and what it means to be an African American in the U.S. today, 6:30 p.m., James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main St., Antrim. Information: 456-8224, tuttlelibrary@gmail.com.
Brown Bag Series, advance care planning/advance directive completion workshop, the goal is to have written directions that ensure that loved ones and health care professionals know what people want in a medical emergency when they are unable to speak for themselves, led by Don Freeman, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Meetings
Trans Femme Chill Club, open to trans women spectrum people, focusing on both socializing and support, 7 p.m., Brattleboro, email hb@greenmountaincrossroads.org
Exhibits
Fabricated II: functional and whimsical fiber art, wearable art, wall hangings, quilts, rugs, stools and more, through Nov. 3 Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., DVAA Center for the Arts, 105 Main St., Northfield, Mass. Information: 413-225-3132, margedvaa@gmail.com.
Children, families
Fall Parent and Child Playgroup, morning playgroup for children from birth to preschool age, play, share a snack, enjoy songs and stories, and take time to reflect on the joys and challenges of parenting, first class is free, 9:30 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Information: 357-4442, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Forest of Mystery: The Witch’s Turn, interactive theatrical performance takes place in scenes staged along a half-mile candle-lit trail through forest and meadow, journeys begin every 15 minutes from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. (please arrive 15 minutes early), wear comfortable hiking shoes, dress warmly, recommended for ages 6 and older, Oct. 24, 25 and 26 (rain date Oct. 27), Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center, 1223 Bonnyvale Road, Brattleboro. Information: 802-257-5785, admin@beec.org