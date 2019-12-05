Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Dec. 7.
Holiday events, activities
Annual Christmas Fair, baked goods, preserves and candy, berry bowls, plants and wreaths, crafts, luncheon 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Information: 352-4136.
Make Your Own Holiday Centerpiece, make centerpiece of greens, leaves, flowers and candles with local floral designer Dee Burns, tools and materials provided, $20. Register at jaffreywomansclub@gmail.com or on Facebook page, 1:30 p.m., Jaffrey Woman’s Club, 33 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-4065.
Craft Fair, featuring artists, crafters and vendors, bake sale, raffles and food, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion John Humiston Post 11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7975, americanlegionpost11@yahoo.com
Greens Sale, decorated and plain wreaths, roping, swags, kissing balls, berry bowls, crafts, hot luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, 67 Washington St., Keene. Information: 357-7875, pealefamily@gmail.com
Holiday Artisan Sale, local artist Kristina Wentzell, will open her studio to general public, with work of guest jewelry designer Marcia Passos-Duffy of Geo-Graphic Gems and fresh evergreen wreaths, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 87 Ashuelot St., Keene. Information: 903-5902, kristina.wentzell@gmail.com
Holiday Book Sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Mount Caesar Union Library, 628 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Information: 357-0476, mary33wood@gmail.com.
Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., Jaffrey.
Holiday Faire, cookie walk $3/dozen, lunch $3/person, corn chowder or chicken with rice, greens, hand-crafted items, quilt raffle, 20 raffle baskets, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene. Information: 352-5037, dalmann@thekeeneseniorcenter.org
Holiday Open House, old-time historic home festooned with traditional Christmas decorations and images of animals from museum’s collection, tree of animal-inspired ornaments made by students, cookies and hot cider, 1 p.m., 199 Main St., Keene.
Holiday Trees in Peterborough, 60 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, kids’ iSpy game, visits from Santa, raffles and free baked goods, free, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., Peterborough. Information: 924-8080, lmartin@peterboroughnh.gov
Jonathan Daniels Craft Fair, handmade items, holiday gifts and decorations, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Jonathan Daniels Preschool, 227 Maple Avenue, Keene. Information: 354-2106, rvarno@sau29.org
Peterborough’s Hometown Holiday, two days of holiday lights and good cheer with Lantern Parade and tree lighting at 5:45 p.m., center is open 5-7 p.m. with cookies and cocoa, Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., Peterborough.
St. George Christmas Bazaar, Greek pastries and local crafts, visit from St. Nick, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hellenic Hall, St. George Greek Orthodox, 70 West St., Keene. Information: 831-1282, skolivas3@gmail.com
Holly Jolly Gingerbread Craft Time, make edible house of graham crackers, icing and candy or decorate ice cream cone tree, session 1 is 10-11:30 p.m., session 2 is 1-2:30 p.m., registration required, free, donations of nonperishable food items for Project Feed the Thousands appreciated, children under 7 with adult, Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-5290, ext. 1210.
Santa Claus is Coming to Town, visit and take photos with Santa and his elves, decorating cookies, by donation, Santa, Frosty and Elf arrive with police and fire escort at 1 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m., Gibson-Aiken Center, 207 Main St., Brattleboro.
Families, children
Community Coffee Hour, hot drinks, goodies and conversation, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us
Magic The Gathering, play games and trade cards 1 p.m., Village Square Book Sellers, 32 the Square, Bellows Falls.
Miscellaneous
Book Sale, 9-11 a.m., Meeting Room below library, Nelson.
Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, indoor farmers’ market of vendors, café and live music, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 80 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-869-2141, farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org
Comics Workshop with Marek Bennett, learn to create comics in deep-dive workshop with professional graphic novelist and musician Marek Bennett, no experience necessary, free pizza lunch, register as space is limited, ages 12 and up, 10 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com
Jingle Bell Jog, 5K race, prizes, holiday-themed attire encouraged, family-friendly and professionally timed, 9:30 a.m., 50 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-4565, info@brattleborochamber.org
Knitting Circle, new and experienced knitters as well as other hand-crafters welcome, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us
Knitting/Fiber Circle, 10 a.m.-noon, open to all crafts and abilities, Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com
Yoga Locally, 10-11:30 a.m., Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation to local charities, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com, 802-579-6613.