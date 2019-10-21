Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Discussions, talks
Advance Care Planning, a process that helps adults at any state of health think about their values and goals, consider health-care choices and make or update a written plan for the future, 11 a.m., Auditorium B, Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court Street, Keene.
Brattleboro Area Non-Monogamy Group, peer group/support group open to those who identify or engage in polyamory, non-monogamy, open relationships or relationship anarchy, 7 p.m., The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., First Floor, Brattleboro.
Intermittent Fasting, wellness workshop explores incorporating fasts into meal patterns, led by registered dietitian/nutritionist Cynthia Knipe, 5:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information, 283-5401, marketing@monadnockfood.coop.
Climate Action Wednesdays, a shared workspace for local climate justice organizations and activists to collaborate, 6 to 8 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
New England Lighthouses and the People Who Kept Them, Jeremy D’Entremont discusses the history of New England’s historic and picturesque lighthouses, primarily focusing on the colorful and dramatic stories of lighthouse keepers and their families, 6:30 p.m., George Holmes Bixby Memorial Library, 52 Main St., Francestown. Information, 547-2730, francestownlibrary@gmail.com.
Food
Peterborough Community Supper, free weekly spaghetti supper, spaghetti, meat and veggie sauce, salad, bread and dessert, open to all, accessible entrance in rear, 5:30 p.m., Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., Peterborough. Information, 924-6245, puuc@uupeterborough.org.
Meetings
Chesterfield Historical Society Annual Meeting, potluck dinner followed by a talk about the Estey Organ Company by Dennis Waring, please bring a dish of your choice, drinks provided, 6 p.m., Spofford Firehouse, 9 Pontiac Drive, Spofford. Information, 256-8530, donna@roscoe.cc.
League of Women Voters Meeting, learn about local League of Women Voters, a non-partisan group dedicated to voter education and civic engagement, free and open to all, 7 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. Information, 339-793-0686, kate2coon@gmail.com.
Families, children
Game Changers, a fun, hands-on way for kids ages 8 to 14 to learn more about computer science, computer games, animation, coding and more, 6 p.m., Keene Public Library, Masiello Room, 60 Winter St., Keene. Information, 352-4550, susan.lawson-kelleher@unh.edu.
Storytime, stories, music, finger plays, crafts, playtime and snacks for all ages, 10 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.