Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Talks
Civil War, Eric Tenney of Antrim will discuss the Civil War and New Hampshire’s and Antrim’s involvement, 10:30 a.m., Antrim Presbyterian Church, 73 Main St. stephenhullman@gmail.com.
Meetings, workshops
Climate Action Wednesdays, a shared workspace for local climate justice organizations and activists to collaborate, free and open to everyone, 6 to 8 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Drinking Liberally, Keene chapter of a national group holds a monthly meeting for left-of-center political discussion and other current events, 7:30 p.m., Fireworks Restaurant, 22 Main St., Keene. 352-1707, edwardjtracey@netscape.net.
Family Woodshop, families, students and adults complete guided woodworking projects over multiple weeks, $5-10 per project, 5:30 p.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 98 South Lincoln St., Keene. info@monadnockwaldorfschool.org
100+Women Who Care, Monadnock area chapter invites area women to attend quarterly meeting, 6 p.m., Lucy Hurlin Theatre, Conval High School, 184 Hancock Road, Peterborough. www.100womenwhocare
Tech Time, from downloading e-books to 3D printing, one-on-one session will answer your tech questions answered, by appointment only, 3 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St. Appointments: 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.
Children
Kids’ Club, activities, snacks and stories, 3:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Morning Storytime, children of any age are welcome to an hour of stories and movement, a cool project, or sensory play and social time, 10:30 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information, 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Preschool Story Time, designed for children ages 2 to 5 and their guardians, 10:30 a.m., Fitzwilliam Town Library, Fitzwilliam.
Storytime, stories, music, finger-plays, crafts, playtime and snacks for all ages., 10 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.