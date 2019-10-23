Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Oct. 25.
Events, workshops
Black Fly Story Hour, fundraiser to benefit the Thornton Wilder Center for the Arts, $15 suggested donation, 7:30 p.m., Lucy Hurlin Theatre, ConVal High School, 184 Hancock Road, Peterborough. Information: 924-1079, martha — gunn@comcast.net.
Student Poetry Workshop, with poet and author Jimmy Pappas and N.H. Youth Poet Laureate Rachel Sturges, 1:30 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: 562-8464, p.ueda@yahoo.com.
Friendship to Guatemala, help purchase water filters, beds, safe cook stoves for a children’s home and the surrounding village, silent auction and sale, Guatemala-inspired buffet, cash bar, 7 p.m., Hilltop Golf Course, 49 High St., Peterborough. Information: 924-7769, annie@hilltopgolf.net.
Rides, walks
Critical Mass Bicycle Ride, monthly rides with rotating themes on the last Friday of each month, children and families welcome, 5:30 p.m., Brattleboro Common, Main Street, Brattleboro. Information: abby@350vt.org.
Jefts Cemetery By Dark, 3-mile, 2-hour hike to remote cemetery in Stoddard’s Andorra Forest, with history buff Eric Aldrich and ghost story enthusiast Susie Spikol, Halloween ghost tales, bring flashlight, 7 p.m., Pitcher Mountain trailhead, Route 123, Stoddard. Information: 525-3394.
Markets, sales
Francestown Community Market, weekly market, locally produced, raised or grown fruits, vegetables, crafts, libations, breads, jams, jellies and more, 4 p.m., Francestown Horse Sheds, 2 New Boston Road, Francestown. Information: 660-6133, recreation@francestownnh.org.
Rummage Sale and Flea Market, clothing, household items, collectibles, holiday decoration, toys, books, 3 to 6 p.m., also Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Marlborough Community House, 160 Main Street, Marlborough. Information: 876-4068, debr@myfairpoint.net.
Fall Rummage Sale, clothing and accessories for all ages, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jaffrey Woman’s Club, 33 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-4065, jaffreywomansclub@gmail.com.
Meetings
Friday Night Group for LGBTQ Youth, social and support group for self-identified queer and questioning youth ages 13-22, 6:30 p.m., The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., First Floor, Brattleboro.
Knitting Group, knitters, crocheters, stitchers welcome, 10 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.