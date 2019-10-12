Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Oct. 14.
Heirloom Apple Days, celebrate heirloom apples — fresh, baked and squeezed, orchardist Zeke Goodband will talk about apple lore and offer tastings, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., make your own caramel apples, scavenger hunt, dry stone wall tours at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., free admission and activities, rain or shine, NO PETS PLEASE, opens 9 a.m., Scott Farm Orchard, 707 Kipling Road, Dummerston, Vt. Information, 802-254-6868, events@scottfarmvermont.com.
As the Page Turns Book Club, monthly book discussion group for adults meets on the second Monday of the month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Bean Room of the Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information, 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.
Community Supper, free and open to all, vegetarian options available, 5:30 p.m., Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord St., Peterborough. Information and menu, www.uccpeterborough.org/community-supper-menu
Dance Fitness with Deb, bring indoor sneakers, $10/class for walk-ins, $28/4 weeks, $35/8 weeks, 5:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Information, fredebg@myfairpoint.net
Mahjong Mondays, Sharpen your mind with Mahjong, a time-honored game of strategy, noncompetitive, friendly atmosphere, learn to play Mahjong, practice and perfect your game, enthusiasts of all levels welcome, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information, 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.
Moms and More, group is designed for parents-to-be in their 3rd trimester to parents and caregivers with children up to 24 months of age, monthly guest speakers, facilitated by Mackenzie Nichols, 9:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite #115, Peterborough. The River Center, 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Senior Cribbage, for experienced or those just learning cribbage, enjoy the company of other seniors who share the passion for this game, 1 p.m., Peterborough Community Center, 25 Elm St., Peterborough. Information, 784-5032, gschultz@peterboroughnh.gov.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Book Group, vibrant monthly book group meets the third Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m., Gay-Kimball Library, 10 South Main St., Troy. Information, library@troylibrary.us.
Code Club, learn to code using computers and a rotating selection of Ozobots, Cubetto and other fun tools and toys, all ages welcome, caregiver or older sibling participation required for children under age 8, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information, 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Community Lunch, noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Information, 563-8021, npcayford@myfairpoint.net.
Fall Parent and Child Playgroup, morning playgroup for children from birth to preschool age, play, share a snack, enjoy songs and stories, and take time to reflect on the joys and challenges of parenting, first class is free, 9:30 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Information, 357-4442, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Genealogy, If you already enjoy doing genealogical work or you are just getting the bug and want help getting started, this group is made up of people who can’t wait to help, 6:30 p.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
National White Cane Awareness Day, hosted by the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, recognition of the legal right of way a person with a white cane has when crossing the street, guest speakers, a walk down Main Street, light refreshments, 10 a.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
N.H. Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Advisory Council, public hearing, seeking input from survivors, family members, caregivers and service agencies to discuss the unmet needs of individuals with brain and spinal cord injuries, 6 p.m., Southwest Community Services, 63 Community Way, Keene. Information, 834-9570, Ellenedge@comcast.net.
Pajama Storytime, children can put on their PJs, grab a favorite stuffie, and wind down the day with some favorite bedtime stories, 6:30 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information, 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Play Outdoors: The Ultimate Sensory Experience, author Angela Hanscom offers several strategies to help children thrive in outdoor environments using a therapeutic approach to nature play, 6:30 p.m., Lucy Hurlin Theatre, ConVal Regional High School, 184 Hancock Road, Peterborough. Information, 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Rindge Writers Group, a community of new and established writers who want to connect in a friendly, supportive environment. Participants gain skills by sharing their work, receiving feedback and critiquing the work of others, 6:30 p.m., Rindge Recreation Center, 283 Wellington Road, Rindge. Information, 899-6847, rindgewritersgroup@gmail.com.