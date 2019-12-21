Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Dec. 23
Health
Tai Chi, for continuing students only, 5-8 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: sgelfan@longrivertaichi.org, 413-549-2077.
Meetings, clubs
Book Group, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Olivia Rodham Memorial Library, 1 Nelson Common Road, Nelson.
Brattleboro: Mother Up!, monthly meet-up, simple, vegetarian dinner for all ages, gather around yearly theme of adaptation, childcare provided for ages 8 and under, KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: 5:30-7:30 p.m., abby@350vt.org
Coffee & Conversation, relax, chat and have cup of coffee with volunteers, all welcome, 9 a.m.-noon, Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Word Café, write side by side, suggested donation $5-$10, more details at wordhousebrattleboro.com, 9-11 a.m., Word House/Catherine Dianich Gruver Gallery, 139 Main St., Brattleboro.