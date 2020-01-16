Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Jan. 18.
Fairs and sales
Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, indoor farmers’ market of vendors, café and live music, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 80 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-869-2141, farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.
Dancewear Pop Up, with Windham Movement Apparel, dance class essentials, 9:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m., Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. francesca@wmavt.com.
Food
Fermented (and more!) Food Fair, kombucha to kimchi, salsa to sriracha, pickles to preserves, presentations and workshops throughout the day, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Robert H. Gibson River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: strollingoftheheifers.com.
Food Choice Series with Robin Matathias: Sugar, learn history of cane sugar, our addiction to it, and refining process, environmental impact, and diseases, free for all, must register to 802-246-2821 or shareholders@BrattleboroFoodCoop.coop. 1-3 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Spaghetti Dinner, spaghetti (including gluten free), homemade sauce and meatballs, sugar- free/meatless sauce, salad, Italian bread, homemade desserts, music, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Stanislaus Church, Route 119, Winchester.
Children
Adventures with Super Bee!, 20- to 30-minute interactive dance theater shows for toddler through preschool, 11-11:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-5212.
Miscellaneous
Block Party 2, open format park event, warm up and registration 8:30 p.m., block party 9 p.m., awards 10:15 p.m., Crotched Mountain, 615 Francestown Road, Bennington.
Cross-Country Ski, from Stone Pond to Old Troy Road, with Tom Warren, 2-mile excursion around scenic Stone Pond, meet at 10 a.m. at boat launch on Stone Pond in Marlborough, back by 1 p.m. RSVP to 563-7190.
“The Great Debaters” screening, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, true story of professor Melvin B. Tolson, who formed debate team at African American college in 1930s, free, 1-3:30 p.m., Jaffrey Woman’s Club, 33 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-8888.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, at Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 10 a.m.-noon, open to all crafts and abilities, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996.
Monadnock Writers Group, speaker will be author Geoffrey Douglas, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. Information: 924-9953.
Rainbow Hike, with naturalist Dee Denehy and Lily Denehy, 2-mile exploration of Harris Center’s Boulder Train Trail, family-friendly hike to enjoy outdoors with others in LGBTQ+ safe space, 1-3 p.m., Harris Center for Conservation Education, 83 Kings Hwy., Hancock. Information: 525-3394.
Saturday Words Workshop, collaborate with members of Brattleboro Words Project’s production team, sign up by Friday at noon, noon-3 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Spinning Gold, taught by Chris Halvorson, lecture and workshop to dust off boxes of family memorabilia and start mining them for golden stories, free, registration required, 10 a.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. Information: 924-3235.
Utterly Otters, naturalist Susie Spikol gives lively talk on largest member of the weasel family, 11 a.m.-noon, Olivia Rodham Memorial Library, 1 Nelson Common Road, Nelson. Information: 525-3394.
Winter Wild Crotched Mountain, awards for top three male and female finishers by age and category, raffle, 3 miles and 1,450 vertical feet, 7 a.m., Crotched Mountain, Francestown. Information: newinterwild@gmail.com.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation, proceeds go to charity, 10-11:30 a.m., 802-579-6613, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com.