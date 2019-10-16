Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Oct. 18.
Markets, sales
Francestown Community Market, weekly market, offering locally produced, raised or grown items including fruits, vegetables, crafts, libations, breads, jams, jellies and more, 4 p.m., Francestown Horse Sheds, 2 New Boston Road, Francestown. Information, 660-6133, recreation@francestownnh.org.
Events
Trunk or Treat, trunk-loads of fun for children, prizes, spaghetti and chili cook-off, scarecrow making, pumpkin carving, $10-per-car donation, car decorations and costumes encouraged, 5:30 p.m., ELMM Community Center, 21 Durkee St., Winchester.
Hot Dogs and a Movie, free dinner with ice cream sundaes for dessert, followed by a screening of “Toy Story 4,” popcorn and lemonade, 5:30 p.m. Please RSVP to 464-9113 or email cherbouch@gmail.com.
Ghost Hunt, two side-by-side haunted and historical locations, the Murdock Whitney House and the Isaac Morse House, ghost hunt includes access, history tour, psychic medium vigil, refreshments, 8 p.m., Winchendon Historical Society, 151 Front St., Winchendon, Mass.
Brattleboro Literary Festival, held through Oct. 20 at various venues in downtown Brattleboro, features readings, panels and special events, all events are free and open to the public, 10 a.m. each day. Information: 802-365-7673, www.brattleboroliteraryfestival.org
Classes, meetings
Fabricated II, functional and whimsical fiber art, wearable art, wall hangings, quilts, rugs, stools by fiber artists, Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m., Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., through Nov. 3. Center for the Arts, 105 Main St., Northfield, Mass. Information: 413-225-3132, margedvaa@gmail.com.
Free Fridays at Keene Family YMCA, all are welcome to try a group fitness class, swim in the pool, climb the rock wall, and more, opens 5 a.m., Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road, Keene. Information: 352-6002, rwoliver@keene-ymca.org.
Knitting Group, join fellow knitters, crocheters, stitchers every Friday at 10 a.m., Bean Room, Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information, 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.
Children
Story Hour with Dana Lee, stories, snacks, crafts, music and movement, for toddlers, preschoolers and their caregivers, 10:30 a.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.