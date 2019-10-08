Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Oct. 10.
Talks
Brown Bag Series: What is Baha’i?, with Marie Procter, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Information: Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Children
Fall Parent and Child Playgroup, morning playgroup for children from birth to preschool, participants play, share a snack, enjoy songs and stories, and take time to reflect on the joys and challenges of parenting; first class is free, 9:30 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Storytimes at Hancock Town Library, music and stories, open to families., 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St., Hancock.
Wildwood at Ingalls, Camp Wildwood and Ingalls Memorial Library collaborate on the second Thursday of every month, 3:15 to 4:30 p.m., programs to teach children ages 8 to 12 about the outdoors, make eco-art and other environmental activities, Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Teen Pizza Night, participants enjoy pizza, board games and bring a favorite book to share, 5 p.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information, Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Exhibit
Wabanaki Basket Exhibit, explores sweet grass, split ash and birch bark baskets, includes baskets from the Mount Kearsarge Indian Museum, Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main St, Keene. Information: Anita Carroll-Weldon, 352-0460, horatio.colony@gmail.com.
Etc.
Mahjong Mix, Mingle and Merriment, desserts and beverages, silent auction, prizes, bring a gift bag worth $5 for raffle, $10 pre-registration or $12 at the door if seats still available, mail check to Nancy Stone, 54 Blackberry Lane, Keene 03431, 12:30 p.m., Congregation Ahavas Achim, 84 Hastings Ave., Keene, information 762-3915, Orchid6319@gmail.com.
Polymer Clay Possibilities, introductory workshop with Connie Gray of Gray’s Clays, basics of working with polymer clay. A materials fee included in the class price covers clay (for 4 weeks), use of tools and oven for curing. Participants may purchase their own additional choices of colors. Instructions and project samples will be provided, 5 p.m., MAxT Makerspace, 49 Vose Farm Road, Peterborough. Information, Roy Schlieben, 554-2459, monadnockmakers@gmail.com.
Trans Femme Chill Club, meetings held 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month, open to trans feminine spectrum people with the purpose of focusing on both socializing and support, 7 p.m., Brattleboro. Information and location, email hb@greenmountaincrossroads.org.
STEAM Lab: Technology, each week focuses on a new letter of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), this week participants explore the technology behind robots by building “Doodlebots,” 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St. Caregiver or older sibling participation required for children under 8. Registration required: Andrea Connolly, 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.