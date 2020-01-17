Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Jan. 19.
Food
Free Pancake Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., plain and blueberry pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit, orange juice, coffee, Antrim Baptist Church.
Miscellaneous
Mending Bee, 1-4 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Putney Library Book Group, 7-8:30 p.m., Putney Public Library, 55 Main St., Putney, Vt.
Space Jam/Grom Event, calling all grom rippers 17 and under on newest terrain park Little Dipper, fun swag, liability waivers must be signed by parent or legal guardian, 12:30-3 p.m., Crotched Mountain, 615 Francestown Road, Bennington.