Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Nov. 22.
Meetings, classes
Adult Book Club, discussion of the novel “Evicted,” by Matthew Desmond, 11 a.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
Coaching: Business leadership and pitches, one-hour class led by Roy Wallen, 8 a.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene.
Knitting Group, all knitters, crocheters, stitchers welcome, 10 a.m., Bean Room, Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com
Moontime, a safe, confidential space for adult conversation about motherhood, dinner is served, childcare is available, 5 p.m., Early Education Services, 130 Birge St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-258-8723, brattleborovillage@gmail.com
Open coffee, 9 a.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Holiday events
Thanksgiving Farm Fare, local food and farmer event providing turkeys, meats, veggies, cheeses, ready-to-eat meals, pottery, ornaments, artisan gifts, cooking demonstrations, cocktail and mocktail demonstrations, parking is limited, event is free, 4 p.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. Information: 357-7278, jdavenson@stonewallfarm.org.
Annual Stonewood Turkey Tasting, at the demo counter, 2 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., Brattleboro.
Christmas Fair, basket raffle, wreaths, swags, decorations, bake sale, homemade corn chowder, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Francestown Community Market, locally produced, raised or grown items, including fruits, vegetables, crafts, libations, breads, jams, jellies, 4 p.m., Francestown Horse Sheds, 2 New Boston Road, Francestown. Information: 660-6133, recreation@francestownnh.org
Children, families
Free story and snack for kids, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St. (below the Hotel Pharmacy), Brattleboro.
Murdock Whitney and Isaac Morse House Ghost Hunt, the history of two haunted and historical locations, 8 p.m., Winchendon Historical Society, 151 Front St., Winchendon, Mass.