Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Jan. 26.
Food
Introduction to Sourdough: Baking Workshop, fundamentals of wild yeast breads, comfortable attire and non-slip shoes suggested, 1-5 p.m., Firedog Breads, 79 Emerald St., Keene. Information: 903-3205, firedogbreads@gmail.com.
SOUPer Bowl Party VII, departments sampling favorite soup recipes for tasting and voting, 1-3 p.m., Monadnock Food Co-op, 34 Cypress St., Keene. Information: outreach@monadnockfood.coop.
Miscellaneous
Lunar New Year Festival & Potluck, organized by Asian Cultural Center of Vermont, celebration and activities for all ages, paper lantern-making, Chinese songs, Korean rope tug, t’ai chi, Vietnamese dragon dance, free, 1-3 p.m., Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro.
We Wake Up Like This: Tender, Brave Meditation Community, space for reflection by and for queer and trans people, all faiths welcome, by donation, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Soma Wellness Center, 167 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: info@greenmountaincrossroads.org.